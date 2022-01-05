Mary J. McCune, 91, of St. Paul and a former Chanute resident, passed away at 4:35 pm Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born on May 20, 1930, at Hartford, Kansas to Elgan O. and Hazel M. (Fish) Williams. She grew up at and attended Chanute schools graduating from Chanute High School in 1948.
She moved to Parsons and then to Tulsa in 1971 where she worked at the Sunoco Oil Co. as a bookkeeper. She moved back to Chanute when she retired in 2003.
She and Richard McCune were married in Chanute. They later divorced.
Mary enjoyed reading, playing bingo, noddle ball, knitting, traveling, and going to Las Vegas. She was an avid Patrick Mahomes fan. She was also a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and the Kansas State Wildcats. She did volunteer work at the Chanute High School and was a member of the Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Schoenhofer and her husband, Tom, of St. Paul; three grandchildren, Stacie McKinzie and her husband, Brian, Donnie Garretson and his wife, Lynn, and Diane Gallager and her husband, Daniel; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and her sister, June Sutcliffe of Chanute; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marge Holt and Glenna Schlosser.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial will take place later at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Mission Retirement Village Activity Fund, and these may be left at the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
