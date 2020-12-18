Jean Doudna, 89, of Chanute, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Jean was born on June 29, 1931 in Vilas, KS the daughter of Gue E. and Anna Pearl Nelson.
Jean was a graduate of Vilas High School, Class of 1949. On November 11, 1950, in Bolivar, MO she married Charles L. Doudna. Jean spent her life taking care of her family and her home. She was active in the Zion Lutheran Church. Jean loved going camping and on motorcycle rides with Charles. In her spare time she enjoyed doing ceramics, cooking and baking. Most of all, Jean loved spending every minute she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by:
Children: Rhonda Peck of Chanute, KS, Debi Atwood and husband, John, of Osawatomie, KS, Sandy Alonzo and husband, Nick, of Chanute, KS,
Charles L. Doudna Jr. and wife, Diane, of Augusta, KS, Lana Laver of Chanute, KS, Harley Laver of Iola, KS; 7 Grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Axel Larson, husband Charles, brother Gus E. Nelson Jr., and sisters Vera Louise Nelson and June Weis-Oliver.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1 pm at the funeral home with family receiving friends 1 hour prior to service time. Memorials have been suggested to either the Zion Lutheran Church or St. Patrick’s School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
