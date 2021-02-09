James (Jim) Joseph Bonczkowski, age 73, of Humboldt, KS passed away peacefully Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Cherryvale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryvale, KS. Jim was raised on a farm by his grandparents, Joseph and Ina Bonczkowki of Quincy, KS.
Jim graduated from Altoona High School with the Class of 1966. After graduating he met the love of his life. On April 26, 1968 he married Mary Warner in Chanute, KS and they made their home in Humboldt with their two children. They spent the next 40 years together before her passing in 2014.
Jim held positions with Churchill and the City of Humboldt before retiring in 2008 as an equipment operator for the State of Kansas after 16 years. Jim enjoyed classic cars and spent weekends traveling to car shows where he entered his restored 1955 BelAir for many years. He dedicated many weekends attending arts and craft shows with his wife and artist, Mary.
Jim is survived by:
Children: Joseph Bonczkowski and wife, Ambe,r of Chanute, KS, Sheri Gillham and husband, John, of Topeka, KS; Grandchildren: Jaron and Kaleigh Bonczkowski, and Britton and Morgan Gillham.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife. Mary.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, with burial of cremains to follow at the Quincy cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to either the Cherry Street Youth Center or to Neighbor to Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
