Ellis Edwin Holtzman, 90, of Thayer, Kansas passed away on September 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 6, 1930 to Fred and Edna (Potter) Holtzman, in rural Thayer.
He graduated from Thayer High School in 1948. From 1946-1950 he worked for harvest crews on a farm in Beeler, Kansas. Ellis was married to Betty (Thornton) Holtzman on September 6, 1950 at Harrison Chapel, in Thayer, Kansas. Ellis and Betty were members of the Thayer Christian Church. After marriage, Ellis worked on family farms and had many other jobs. From 1954-1962 he worked on Harshman Sheep Ranch. Later, he went on to drive a truck for Delbert Jeans, was a fertilizer applicator for WG Fertilizer, did dozer work for Delmer and Larry Woolery, drove a bus for Thayer Schools, drove a truck for Charlie Deweese, Karl Thornton and Gary Adams. He loved driving across the country and had traveled to 47 states. He could tell you which road to take in about any state.
Ellis is survived by his children, Barbara Powers and husband David, of Thayer; Judy Stafford and husband Randy of Gunnison, Colorado; Edwin Holtzman and wife Nancy of Thayer; James Holtzman and wife Sharon of Thayer; Donna Crockett and husband Richard of Amoret, Missouri; 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his younger sister Evelyn, one grandson and one great grandson.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m. at Thayer Christian Church, Thayer, KS.
Funeral service will follow at 11a.m.
Burial will take place at Harrison Cemetery, rural Thayer, KS.
Memorial suggestions are to Thayer Christian Church or Hidden Haven Church Camp and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 821 W. Main St. Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.