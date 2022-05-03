Ricky Lynn Schafer, also known as “Pork,” “Rock,, “Ricky Bobby,” and “Coach Schafer,” 63, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, at KU Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Ricky was born on June 24, 1958, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Orville David Schafer and Grace Irene Schafer (Flowers).
He graduated from Neodesha High School Class of 1976. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1987. During his time in the United States Marine Corps, he was an Expert Rifleman and a Marksman Rifle Instructor. He also boxed and played football. In 1988, he joined the Army National Guard until his retirement in 2011. He worked for Kansas Cellular, now known as Verizon Wireless, first as an Installer and then as a Network Technician for 25 years until his retirement in 2017. He also worked for USD 101 as a coach from 2009 to 2022 as well as a kitchen manager for Galesburg Middle School.
He married the love of his life, Pamela DeLange, on June 17, 2000, at the First Baptist Church in Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eddie Lou, and his Mother-In-Law Sharon P DeLange. Surviving in addition to his wife are his four daughters Recaya Knickerbocker of Neodesha, Alexis Mitchell (Joe) of Erie, , Lauren Bertling (Jim) of Erie, and Paige Haviland (Dylan Schultz) of Overland Park. Grandchildren include Taylor Knickerbocker, Austin Kitch, Chase Kitch, Carrie Knickerbocker, Carter Riley, Arianna Mitchell, Hudson Bertling, Hayes Bertling, and Olivia Mitchell. Great-grandkids include Blaik Kitch, Aniston Kitch, Chloe Kitch, and Maverick Kitch. Five brothers include Gary Gettler (Wanda), David Schafer (Terri), Richard Schafer (Penny), Randy Schafer (Karen), Tim Schafer, and one sister Vicky Bishop (Lester). He also had many nieces and nephews.
Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, going to the casino, playing cards with his family, listening to music, and watching sports. Being a coach and “Mr. Lunch Lady” was more than just a job to him, it gave him a sense of purpose. His students, coaching staff, and coworkers had more of an impact on his life than they will ever know.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Erie High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will welcome visitors from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pierce Carson Wall Funeral Home in Erie. The family requests that you please wear your “Coach Schafer” t-shirt if you have one. If not, please dress in casual attire (t-shirt, sport pants, tennis shoes, etc.) as this was his favorite. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made payable to the Rick Schafer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which can be left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
