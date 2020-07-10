Donald Lynn “Don” Dague, 69, of Galesburg, passed away at 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Galesburg.
He was born on October 21, 1950 in Wadena, MN to Donald LeRoy and Alberta Henrietta (Penner) Dague. He grew up in the Bertha-Hewitt farming community attending the Verndale Alliance Church as a youth. In 1969 he met the love of his life, Nancy Jo Simmons. They were married July 5, 1970. The Lord blessed them with two wonderful children: Stacy Lynne (Dwight) Parker of Lignum, Virginia and Christopher Evan (Cari) Dague of Glen Rose, Texas. Six grandchildren filled the family in the pursuing years: Allie, Christian, and Caleb Parker along with Madison, Morgan and Makenzie Dague. Don worked several jobs in Kenosha, WI where he picked up the hobbies of sport fishing and deer hunting. The early 1980’s brought the family back to the Galesburg community. He worked at several factories before retiring from Dayton Superior in 2016 after more than 23 years of service. In his later years he enjoyed weekend getaways with Nancy on the motorcycle, exploring the little hidden corners of Kansas. He also became an avid collector of handcrafted marbles.
He was a member of Galesburg Christian Church. He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. His mother survives him as does his brother, Larry (Deb) Dague and sister, Carolyn (Ron) Kaylor. In addition, two sisters-in-law, Lucille Janssen, Parsons, and Lillian (Steve) Roosevelt, Sedan; one brother-in-law, John (Pat) Simmons, Parsons. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The Dague family would like to thank their friends, community, and church for all of their care and love. In addition, they would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care and personalized service that they have given over the past month.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Galesburg Christian Church with Pastors Kevin Bayless and Jim Frech officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Galesburg at a later date. The family will receive friends at the Carson Wall Funeral Home in Parsons from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The use of face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Memorials are suggested to the Hope Lodge of Kansas City, MO or to Kindred Hospice and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
