Janie Sue Roberts, 78, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Janie was born on June 26, 1944 in Miami, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Burks) McBrien.
Janie grew up in Miami, Okla. and graduated from Miami High School in 1962. On January 18, 1963, Janie married Bill Roberts at the Baptist Church in Miami, he survives Janie at the home. In 1968, Janie and Bill moved to Chanute and Janie graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1971. Teaching children was very important to Janie, she taught 3rd grade at Roosevelt and Hutton Elementary in Chanute.
Janie had many hobbies and was a very talented woman; her hobbies included: sewing, quilting, embroidery, and she even tried her hand at oil-based painting. Another passion of Janie’s was riding her Honda 500 motorcycle and she would make sure that her students could see her riding it. Later in life, Janie would join Bill at jamborees in Texas where she would play the auto harp and sing.
Janie was a member of the Lady ELKS and Daughter of the Nile with Shriners, as well as First Christian Church in Chanute. Janie will always be remembered as a person that never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. She we will be loved and missed by all that knew her.
Janie is survived by her husband, Bill Roberts, of the home, daughter Susan Roberts of Broken Arrow, OK, son Lee Roberts of Chanute, brothers Curtis (Debbie) McBrien of Miami, OK, and Benny (MaryAnn) McBrien of Grove, OK, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Janie was preceded in death by parents and brother Thomas Edward McBrien.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at First Christian Church in Chanute from 1 pm to 2 pm with service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to First Christian Church or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
