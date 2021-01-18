Rosalie Angleton, 86, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Heritage Health Care. Rosalie was born on July 18, 1934 in Chetopa Township, the daughter of Roy Stanley and Ruth Evelyn (Libertus) Greve.
On September 6, 1953, Rosalie married Wayne Angleton. Rosalie and Wayne were married for 58 years until his death of February 29, 2012. Rosalie dedicated her life to taking care of her family, and working on their farm. Rosalie enjoyed helping children learn about various 4-H projects and was a leader for the Best Yet Club for more than two decades. The Parent Student Organization of Fairfield Elementary School voted Rosalie as their first president, where she spent countless hours striving for a better experience for those involved.
Rosalie took working on the farm seriously; she went to school to become a certified A.I. Tech to improve the genetics of her beef cattle herd. Attention to detail and never slighting a difficult task were some of her hallmarks, often taking time to splint a broken leg of an unfortunate calf or lamb and always giving them the proper care that was required. Through the years her barnyard contained a variety of animals that provided a learning experience for her children and grandchildren, with horses, cattle, sheep, rabbits, ducks, and chickens to name a few. Rosalie followed in her father’s footsteps as an avid gardener, spending countless hours nurturing vegetables, fruits and flowers. She truly had a green thumb.
In retirement, Rosalie and Wayne loved traveling to see their family and friends, often staying in their RV for several days spending quality time catching up with loved ones. For many years they also enjoyed RV-ing at the county and state fairs, typically they were the first to arrive and the last to leave. She also enjoyed going to Professional Rodeos and horseback riding. Western novels by Zane Grey and Louis La’Mour were some of her favorite reading pasttimes, often sharing her vast collections with other enthusiasts. Rosalie also loved watching many of the great western movies, some of them over and over, truly enjoying the tale.
Rosalie was always there to help; no matter if it was to sit with your children, or watch your house while you were out of town, she would even take care of your livestock and pets, all you had to do was ask. Spending time with her grandchildren was something she truly enjoyed! She spent many years nurturing and caring for her grandchildren making sure they got to preschool, dance practice, ballgames, and doctor appointments. She attended all of the elementary school Christmas programs and seldom missed a chance to eat lunch with her granddaughter on chicken and noodle day at school. You could always count on her to be there at a moment’s notice. Rosalie will be missed by all that knew her, the friendly smile, infectious laughter, and the gentle words of encouragement and inspiration that gave us all strength to carry on.
Rosalie is survived by:
Children: Daniel Angleton and wife, Barbie, of Chanute, KS, Donald Angleton and wife, Deanne, of Chelsie, OK, David Angleton and wife, Linda, of Chanute, KS; 14 Grandchildren and 24 Great-Grandchildren.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne, son Delbert Angleton, and brothers: Ronald, Rex, Larry and Darrell Greve; as well as honorary Granddaughter Amber Brazle Fischbach.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life me morial service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Neosho County 4-H and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
