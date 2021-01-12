Wayne Eugene York, 88, of Neodesha passed away January 6, 2021 at Heritage Health Care. Wayne was born on June 27,1932, in Neodesha, Kansas son of Edgar Otis and Vertia Mae (Hicks) York.
Wayne grew up on farms in and around Neodesha. He attended Neodesha elementary schools and graduated from Neodesha High School. His first job was at North Lawn Elementary where he helped the custodian and was paid 25 cents a week. On payday he spent 5 cents for a Milky Way candy bar and gave the other 20 cents to his mother for savings bonds.
From 1952-1954 he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Sv Medal, United Nations Sv Medal, and One Bronze Star to Korean Sv Medal. Supporting veterans and the military his entire life he was a life time member of the Neodesha and Independence VFW.
Wayne was a member of the Shriners and enjoyed driving his red MG in local parades. They could count on him to drive older veterans to doctor’s appointments and children to the Shriner Hospital for Children in St. Louis, MO.
In 1953 he married Doris M. Wilson at the preacher’s home in Neodesha. They recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Doris survives at Morning Star Care Homes in Fredonia. They have 3 daughters.
Wayne farmed and drove truck to support his family. For two summers he took his wife and girls on a custom cutter wheat harvest crew from Oklahoma to Canada. During that time and always he taught us numerous life lessons for which we will always be grateful.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Cecil, Edwin, & Virgil and a two-year-old sister Eileen.
Wayne is survived by:
His wife, Doris and three daughters; Vicki and Dale Holtzman, Altoona, KS, Kathy Hunsucker, Independence, KS, and Sandy and Dan Roecker, Chanute, KS; his sister Jewel and husband Duane Smalley, Arvada, Co.; a sister-in-law Florence York; and numerous nieces and nephews; Grandchildren include: Candy (Holtzman) and Cody Crawford, Jeremy and Heather Hunsucker, Brooke (Hunsucker) and Dallas Allen, Caleb and Melissa Roecker, and Garrett Roecker; Great-grandchildren: Cory and Shannan Crawford, Conner Crawford, and Caleb Crawford, Ellis and Cole Hunsucker, and Lucas, Lillian, and Tyler Allen.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Because of Wayne’s commitment to children’s health; memorials have been suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, at donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/158250/
Services are entrusted to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main, Chanute, KS 66720. Eternal interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, south of Neodesha.
