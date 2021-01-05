Lois Erlene Ping took the hand of Jesus on December 31, 2020 at the Heritage Health Care. On September 2, 1926 in Buffalo, KS Lois was born to Gustaf and Bertha (Rollins) Carlburg.
Lois attended and graduated from Vilas High School. Lois never learned how to drive, and rode her bicycle wherever she needed to go. She raised three children and worked hard throughout her life at various factories and other jobs. Lois enjoyed working in her garden, and sewing. Lois loved all cats and dogs and more importantly, loved her family.
Lois is survived by:
Children: Rob Carlburg of Humboldt, KS, Mark Ping and wife, Connie, of Chanute, KS; estranged daughter Tish Matlock and husband, Cecil, of Chanute, KS; Four grandchildren: Bethanie, Emily, Jennifer and Eric; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, a sis Norma Layman and a daughter-in-law Joyce Carlburg
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 1 pm at Memorial Park cemetery in Chanute, there will not be any public visitation.
Memorials have been suggested to A.C.A.R.F. in her memory and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.