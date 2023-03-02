Carl L. Shultz, 58, of rural Erie, Kansas passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home, after a short battle with cancer.
Carl was born September 25, 1964, to Dennis E. Sr. and Catherine (Johns) Shultz, in Chanute, Kansas.
He was a high school graduate of Erie High School in May of 1983.
Carl was united in marriage to Sharlene (Peter) Shultz in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 1994, and began a life together. They enjoyed camping and fishing and Carl was an avid KC Royal and KC Chiefs fan.
If you knew Carl, you knew he enjoyed taking pictures, mainly those involving eagles and the American Flag. Most recently Carl worked for Industrial Crating in St. Paul, until his health forced him to retire.
He is survived by his wife, Sharlene, of the home; his children, Brandon Crawford of Miltona, MN, and Teryl Crawford of Wichita; his two brothers, Dennis E. Shultz, and Byron Shultz both of Erie; and his grandchildren, Caden Crawford, Chosen Jackson, and Jaeda and Ryker Porter.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents and a niece Katie Shultz.
Memorial donations are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2- 4 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kansas. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by burial at Shaw Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home. 500 N. Forest Ave.. Chanute, KS 66720.
