Joseph Ray Moyer, 63, of Chanute, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Wichita after a brief illness.
Joseph was born on March 9, 1960, in Glendale, Calif., to Thomas Moyer and Bette (Lane) Oller.
He graduated from Altoona Midway High School in 1979. He Married Lisa Collins (Geeseka) in 1980.
He served in the National Guard.
Joseph worked for B&W Trailer Hitches in Humboldt.
He was an avid video game player, a Star Trek fan, loved the outdoors and was a great father who loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. He and his sons were known to joke around and give each other a hard time, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.
Joseph is survived by his three children: two sons, Eric (Amy) Moyer and Tony (Tori) Moyer, all of Chanute, and his daughter; Ashley Frye (Eric W) of Tahlequah, Okla.; his siblings, John Oller of Arizona, Robin (Skip) Hoser of Arizona, Donnie Moyer of Illinois, and David Moyer of Illinois; and his grandchildren; Braiden (Sierra) Moyer, Derek Moyer, Grace Moyer, Charlotte Frye and Lydia Frye. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Moyer, Bette Oller and Butch Oller.
Memorials are suggested to Castaway Animal Shelter and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
The celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS, 66720.
