Lisa Renee Reep, 59, of Chanute, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. Lisa was born on November 24, 1960 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Jack L. and Charlott E. (Allen) Colborn.
Lisa was a graduate of Chanute High School class of 1978. Lisa then attended culinary school at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City. Lisa worked at various restaurants until she was hired onto the Nutritional Services department at Neosho Memorial, where she has worked for the past 27 years. Lisa was an avid KU Basketball fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She enjoyed playing softball and earlier years being active in 4-H and raising show rabbits.
On April 26, 1988, Lisa married Carl “C.W.” Reep. Lisa and Carl were married for 29 years until his death of September 22, 2017.
Lisa is survived by:
Parents: Jack and Charlott Colborn of Chanute, KS; Brother: Ryan Colborn and wife, Linda, of Hutchison, KS; Uncle: Frank Colborn and wife, Peggy, of Salina, KS; Nephew and niece: Brandon and Breanna Colborn; Numerous cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Reep
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to either the Faith Bible Baptist Church or the 1st Christian Church Food Pantry and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: ountryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
