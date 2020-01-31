Galen Merle Bean, 74, of Chanute, KS, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Chanute, Kansas. Galen was born on May 14, 1945 in Earlton, Kansas to Lawrence and Wanda (Briley) Bean. He married Carolyne Sue Wheeler on June 7, 1968 in Thayer, Kansas.
Galen graduated from Thayer High School in 1964. He worked in construction, at Bush Hog, Wolf Creek, and HBD Industries. Galen loved working. He really enjoyed watching the Royals, the Chiefs, and doing woodworking projects. Galen is survived by
Wife: Carolyne Bean; Children: Glenda Welch and husband, James, Robert Bean and wife, Ryann, Becky Isle and husband, Charlie; Siblings: Bernita Olinger and husband, Ron, David Bean and wife, Judy; Grandchildren: Heather and Jon Welch, Braxton and Axel Bean, Jason and Justin Isle.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been requested. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
The family suggests memorials to be made to American Lung Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
