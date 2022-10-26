Lillian Elizabeth (Hole) Gallion, 103, died October 19th at Davis Hospice. She was born September 25th, 1919 in Chanute, KS and is survived by three children; Patricia Hazen (Buford), Les Gallion, and Marsha Dibble (Jim). Lillian was fortunate to also have 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie F. Gallion, her parents, three siblings, and one grandson.
Lillian was a homemaker who cared for everyone around her. She was known for her quiet strength, an ornery twinkle in her eyes, her love of fishing, and especially her chocolate cake. She was a mom to all and made everyone feel loved and important.
Services will be later. Instead of flowers, donations to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative can be made.
