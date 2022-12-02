Phyllis Han, 92, of Erie, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Erie.
She was born November 14, 1930, in Fredonia, to George and Stella (Harris) Pippin. She grew up there and graduated from Fredonia High School. She attended what is now Pittsburg State University and while there met William “Jack” Han.
She and Jack were married at Fredonia on June 3, 1950. Jack was an educator and in their early married years lived in Eureka, Fredonia, Galva, Blue Mound and Spring Hill before settling in Erie in 1966. He was superintendent of schools many years in Erie and preceded her in death on September 9, 2010.
Phyllis was a stay at home wife and mother while her children were growing up. Later she was employed for a while at the Erie City Hall and then the Erie Post Office. She was Post Master at the time of her retirement.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and played the piano for countless events. She also was accompanist for church and school groups in the various places they lived. She loved playing cards and in recent years learned to play bridge. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and in past years of the Order of Eastern Star.
Survivors include her children, Shelley Craven of Erie, Kevin Jay Han (Rhonda) of Topeka and Shawn Kent Han (Christi) of Erie; four grandchildren, Todd Han, Kari Johnson, Keegan Han and Ashley Carson (Justin); and four great-grandchildren, Kevin Jack Han, Isaac Han, Brennan Johnson and Grady Johnson. She was preceded in death by a son, Jon Kerry Han, a son-in-law, Ron Craven, a brother, Wayne Pippin and a sister, Rowena Graves.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm today, at the First Christian Church in Erie, with the Rev. Wayne Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in East Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 pm today until the funeral hour.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Erie. They may be left at or sent to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at P. O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.