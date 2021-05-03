David Eugene Collins was born on August, 11, 1940 in Chanute, Kansas; the second of eight children born Virgil and Junetta (Thiele) Collins.
On April 29, 2021 David departed this life at his home in Larned, Kansas, following a lengthy battle with Cancer.
David married Helen Marie Norris July 27h, 1962. Two children were born into this union; Bradley Eugene and Shari Lynn.
He was the minister at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Larned from 1961 until 1972. In 2003 he returned to Larned to be near his children and worked as an LMHT at the Larned State Hospital until his retirement.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Shari Lyn Collins, one sister Sharon (Collins) Smith, and two brothers; Tony and Jim Collins. He leaves to morn his passing Lisa Pinnick of the home, a son Brad (Michele) Collins of Larned, 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held in Chanute Ks, on May 8, at 11 am in Memorial Park Cemetery, 1400 S Katy Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.