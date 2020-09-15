JoAnn (Harris) Cooper was born June 11, 1945 to Joe and Annetta Harris and passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1963 and attended Kansas State University.
JoAnn lived in Wichita, Ks and was a long time member of St. Anne Catholic Parish. She was active in the Cursillo Movement and started the St. Vincent DePaul Backpack Program for children who attend Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wichita.
She is survived by her three children, Diane Moos, Sherri (Monty) Hager, of Wichita and Jeff (Shelly) Cooper of Tulsa, Ok. She was affectionately known as “Grammy Jo” to her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sisters, Patti Jahns and Holly Goodwin and their families.
Rosary will be held on Friday at 7 pm at St. Anne’s in Wichita.
Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Anne’s at 8 am, followed by the burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chanute at 12:30 pm
