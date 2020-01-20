Infant Oliver Wayne Leon Ford, of Chanute, died at 10:35 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
He was born August 22, 2019 at Chanute, a son of Mariah Dawn Yarnell and Billy Todd Hillsman Ford.
Survivors include:
His mother - Mariah Dawn Yarnell, Chanute, KS; His father – Billy Todd Hillsman Ford, Chetopa, KS; One brother – Triton Michael Ford, Chanute, KS; His maternal grandparents – Kenny and Shannon Yarnell, rural Erie, KS; Paternal grandparents – Jack and Christie Ford, Erie, KS; Maternal great-grandparents – Leland and Sharon Yarnell, rural Erie, KS, Bob and Mary Adkinson, Harrah, OK; Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie with the Reverend Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Thursday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 1. Memorials are suggested to defray expenses and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.