Wreatha Violet Hoke was born November 29, 1929 in Benedict, Kansas, to James Porter and Ola Barker Porter. She passed from this life on August 25, 2021 in Claremore, Ok. Wreatha lived most of her life in Chanute. She met the love of her life, Benjamin Hoke, and they married on June 16, 1946 in Iola at the Church of the Nazarene. This union brought forth three sons - Douglas, Robert, and Joseph; and one daughter - Sharyl.
Wreatha and family lived in Humboldt for many years where Bennie helped start the Church of the Nazarene in that town, then moving to Chanute some years later. Wreatha and Sherry moved to Tulsa in 2007, then to Claremore in 2019. Wreatha enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved her family and she loved the Lord. She loved singing His praise with her high soprano voice, and would often weep as she felt the touch of God. Wreatha loved seeing her kids, grandkids, and the greats! Her eyes would light up and she’d laugh that infectious laugh of hers. We will all miss her dearly. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15
Wreatha was preceded in death by:
Her parents; husband, Bennie; infant daughter Wreatha Louise; five brothers – Jim Porter, Clarence Porter, Ralph Porter, and Charles Porter; three sisters – Violet King, Mary Pace, and Eva Conner-Mulkey; daughter in law Ann; granddaughter Machelle.
Wreatha is survived by: Sons: Douglas (Carol) Bunch, OK; Robert (Victoria), Lyndon, KS; Joseph (Tanya), Catoosa, OK; Daughter: Sharyl, Claremore, OK; Nine grandchildren; Nineteen great-grandchildren; Three great-great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Joyce, Yates City; and a host of other family and friends.
Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home in Tulsa serviced the viewing on August 27, 28 and 30, with cremation following.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday, September 4 at 1 pm at the Iola Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
