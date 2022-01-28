Delbert Steve “Del” Hobbs, 84, and a former resident of Buffalo, KS passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Meadow Wind Assisted Living in Casper, WY. Delbert was born on April 2nd, 1937 to Charlie Bennett Hobbs and Sylvia Maxine (Purdy) Johnson in Fredonia.
On August 9, 1954, he married Betty June Eagle and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage until her death in 2017. They split their 63 years between Kansas and Wyoming, spending time with their family and enjoying each other.
Delbert is survived by Sons: Michael G. Hobbs and wife, Diane, of Upton, WY, Randy D. Hobbs and wife, Beverly, of Casper, WY, Danny R. Hobbs and wife, Terri, of Casper, WY, Jeffrey A. Hobbs and wife, Debbie, of Labarge, WY, 8 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty.
Cremation has been requested. Services will be determined at a later date. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th St. P.O. Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736.
Commented