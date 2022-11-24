Florian Norbert “Red” Hofer, 88, a resident of Warrenton, VA, passed away on November 20, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital of Warrenton, VA. He was a devoted husband and father, computer scientist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Former Rector and Visitor, University of Mary Washington, and member of the board of The Potomac Foundation.
Following service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and did graduate studies at Emporia State Teacher’s College, Emporia, joining the U.S. Army as a civilian in 1961 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. From there he joined Braddock, Dunn & McDonald, Inc. (later BDM Corporation), where he remained for his entire career, becoming its Chief Financial Officer.
He married the love of his life, Janet Estra Moles, January 30, 1960, in their hometown of Humboldt. Florian and Janet retired to Warrenton in 1991. Among their many philanthropies were the University of Mary Washington, the University of Virginia and Emporia State University.
Florian was loving, joyous and fiercely dedicated to those who knew and loved him and will be missed greatly.
Florian was preceded in death by Janet in 2018. He is survived by his four children, Patrick Hofer (Kathleen) of Arlington, VA, Susan Hofer McCarthy (John) of Warrenton, VA, Karen Hofer Luecke (John) of Warrenton, VA, and Anna Hofer Vanhoy (Michael) of Staunton, VA; three brothers, Kenneth Hofer (Margaret) of Houston, TX, Gary Hofer of Spring Hill, KS, and Michael Hofer of Humboldt; twelve grandchildren, Mary Catherine Hofer, Elizabeth Hofer, Arthur Hofer, Caitlin McCarthy, Moira McCarthy and her husband William Devlin, Cullen McCarthy, Fiona McCarthy, Julianna Luecke, John Leo Luecke, Christy Luecke, Kyle Vanhoy and Noah Vanhoy.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, VA. Burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
