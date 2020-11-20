Jim Stich, 64, of Quanah, TX died November 16. Jim had been disabled many years with Congestive Heart. Born January 11, 1956 he was the son of Francis G. and Geneva (Pillot) Stich of rural Chanute.
Jim attended St. Patrick’s Catholic school and Chanute Public Schools. Jim was a 12-year 4-H member and in 1973 was Jr. Leader for the Petroleum project. He was the state 4-H Petroleum project winner and received a trip to National 4-H Congress in Chicago as an award. He also worked parttime during high school as a welder for J.F. Manufacturing in Urbana, KS. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1974.
Jim was a custom harvester following high school and traveled summers from Texas to Montana for four years. During the winter months he worked for Young’s Welding, Chanute and Haliburton, of El Dorado, KS. He moved to Wichita Falls, TX, and then to Quanah, TX the following year. He was in the trucking business many years before his disability.
Jim married Sally Allen in 1978 and later divorced. He married Debbie Roberts of Quanah and she preceded him in death in 2002. He then married Myra Buchanan and she also preceded him in death in 2014.
Jim knew no strangers. He had a giving heart, and was willing to help anyone in need. He had a gift for welding and loved woodworking. He was able to fix most things mechanical.
Survivors are his mother Geneva Stich, brothers Paul and Phillip Stich, all of Chanute; Sister, Helen Elaine Parnell of Coyville, KS’ Stepsons, Larry Warren, Vernon, TX and Jason Buchanan of Dixson, MO; Stepdaughters, Marlena Eggleston and Sabrina Sanchez of Quanah, TX; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Oscar and Esther Stich, Joseph and Helen Pillot, Father, Francis G. Stich, Infant brother, David, Sister, Carol Annette Stich, Stepdaughter, Summer Roberts, Granddaughter, Kennedy Moore, wives, Debbie (Roberts) Stich and Myra (Buchanan) Stich.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
