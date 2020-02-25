Leon A. Spence, 91, of Chanute, KS passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Diversicare in Chanute. He was born on December 10, 1928 in rural Savonburg, KS the son of Archie and Ruth (Scantline) Spence. Leon attended LeAnna Elementary School and graduated from Chanute High School. He went to work for Santa Fe Railroad as a carpenter then went to work for Ash Grove Cement from 1948-1993. Leon served in the Army Reserve Corp from 1948-1951. Leon married Fern E. Goff in 1947 and they later divorced. He married Lois L. Wiles in 1963, she survives him.
Leon is survived by Wife: Lois Spence; Children: Linda Trowbridge, Steve Spence, Phyllis Mann; Stepchildren: Larry Wiles, Mike Wiles and Twyla Shull; Sister: Joyce Oliver; Brother: Bruce Spence. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jaquetta “Jackie” Blake and 2 brothers, Ivan Spence and Tom Spence.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion in Chanute and may be mailed to 301 N. Evergreen., Chanute, KS 66720. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
