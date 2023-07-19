Robert Louis Wood, 87, of Wellton, AZ, formally of Kinsley, KS, died July 12, 2023. He was born September 25, 1935 to George and Margaret Garrison Wood.
He was born and raised in Chanute, KS. He was known to his friends as "Woody".
He served in the Army National Guard of Kansas and received an Honorable Discharge in 1960.
He married Judith Darlene Myers on April 6, 1958, to this union were 6 children, they later divorced.
Woody and Bette were married on October 3, 1992. They made their home in Kinsley, KS until her death.
He owned his own shop as a large equipment mechanic.
Woody was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lewis, KS.
He is survived by his children; Lorri (John) Ambrose, Lou (HeSook) Wood, Wayne (Robin) Wood, Todd Wood , Rex Dirks (spouse Jody Booth), Micki Kingston, Laura Gerulf, Cheryl (William) Wiley, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved cat.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bette Kingston Wood,
sisters Mary Horinek, Nancy Roark, brother George Wood, daughter Kasey Dumke, granddaughter Lydia Wood.
Arrangements were made with McKillip Memorial Funeral Home, Kinsley, KS.
Services and internment will be at a later date.
Please send any donations in Woody's honor to your local animal shelter.
