Harold Lavon Felkins Jr., 58, passed away January 30, 2020 at Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburg KS.
He was born to Harold Lavon Felkins Sr. and Jessie Lavern Martin Felkins on July 5, 1962 in Chanute, KS.
Harold served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army.
He is survived by his daughter Tiffany DeCoster, son Sean Felkins and sister Tammy Waller of Chanute, KS and 6 grandchildren.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, sister Loretta Felkins Troxel, and a son Christopher Felkins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11 am to noon at New Life United Brethren in Christ Church, 500 N. Forest, Celebration of Life Funeral Service will immediately follow at noon.
Memorial Remembrances have been requested to go to Huntington’s Disease Foundation and can be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home 821 W. Main, Chanute, KS 66720.
Military Honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
