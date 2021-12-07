Jason S. Allen, 46, of Fort Scott passed away at 6:09 pm Monday, December 6, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
He was born on August 27, 1975 in Girard, to Terry Allen and Lisa Allen. He grew up and attended schools in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 1994. Jason was a truck driver and had worked for several trucking companies in his career.
He enjoyed fishing, demolition derby’s, Kansas City Chiefs, and he loved all dogs. He especially loved spending time with his children.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa Beck, of Erie, his father, Terry Allen and his wife, Stephanie, of Olathe; significant other, Dixie Jackson, of Fort Scott; his children, Rafe and Magan Allen of Parsons, Dixie’s children, Thomas and William Jackson, of Fort Scott; brother, Jeffrey Beck and his wife, Rande, of Archie, MO, sisters, Jodee Lewis and her husband, Clif, of Thayer, and Jessi Davis of Gardner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Raven Allen and his father, Richard Beck.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to an Educational Fund for his children and checks should be made to Lisa Beck. The memorials may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.