Ruth Flores, 95, of Humboldt, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. Ruth was born in Chanute, KS on June 11, 1925, the daughter of Thomas and Otilia (Alvarez) Fajardo.
After graduating high school, Ruth married Cruz Flores on December 7, 1946 in Iola, KS., they were married for 59 years until his death in 2006. They raised four children together. Along with taking care of her family and their home, Ruth also worked as a CNA at Pinecrest Nursing Home, taking care of the residents.
Ruth was a member of the Humboldt First Baptist Church and was active in the Women’s Missionary Society. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and being with her family.
Survivors include:
Four Children:
Dennis Flores and wife, Vickie, of Marquette, KS, Sylvia Peters and husband, John, of Olathe, KS, Cindy Aldape and husband, Joel, of Olathe, KS.
Yolanda Bartlett and husband, Rick, of Humboldt, KS; Four Brothers: David Fajardo of San Francisco, CA, Sam Fajardo of Bakersfield, CA, Tom Fajardo of Santa Clara, CA, Ben Fajardo of San Jose, CA; 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Cruz, seven sisters and one brother and two grandchildren, Troy Peters and Ryan Rhoads.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church in Humboldt with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Livestreaming will be available through Facebook at: FBC Humboldt, ks The family requests for everyone’s safety to wear masks in attendance and to practice social distancing. Memorials have been suggested to either the First Baptist Church of Humboldt or Neosho Memorial Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
