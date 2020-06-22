M. Rita Roush, 85 of Chanute, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home. Rita was born on August 21, 1934 in Humboldt, KS the daughter of Raymond and Clara (Westerman) Frederick.
Rita attended the Prairie Flower School district and then went on to get her certificate in business, where she worked at the Burlington Overall Factory, agriculture statistic service, substitute weather observer, and secretary at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
On April 5, 1951 in Humboldt, KS, Rita married Clyde Roush, and they had recently celebrated their 69th year of marriage. Rita was a member of the St. Patrick’s Altar Society, and she enjoyed being with people. Most importantly, Rita loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Including her husband, Clyde, Rita is survived by:
Seven Children: Michael “Mick” Roush of Harrisonville, MO, Mark Roush and wife, DeeAnne, of Joplin, MO, Kevin Roush and wife, Donna, of Lawrence, KS, Kent Roush and wife, Cindy, of Emporia, KS, Stan Roush and wife, Julie, of Bonner Springs, KS, Denice Skreslet and husband, Tony, of Elk Grove, CA, Lisa Roush of Lawrence, KS; 2 Brothers: Bob Frederick of Chanute, KS, Tom Frederick of Chanute, KS; 1 Sister: Velma Nordhus of Centralia, KS; 22 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren and 3 on the way. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Clarence Frederick, Lloyd Frederick and Ralph Frederick, 4 sisters: Geraldine Frederick, Ruth Poffenbarger, Marty Phelan and Rose Ann Frederick and daughter-in-law Cathy Roush.
Due to COVID restriction: Mass of Christian Burial Rites will be held for the family only at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 am, with Rosary being held at 9:30 prior to service time, and burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery after funeral Mass. However, live streaming of the service will be offered through St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for those who wish to view the service.https://www.facebook.com/-St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-2034379966601678/ Or / https://www.youtube.com-/channel/UCkw2w4FTzrdPWTcUkMRhQCw
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the St. Patrick’s School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
