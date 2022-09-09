James Leo Neyhard, a 1961 graduate of Chanute High School, died peacefully at home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, August 8, 2022, following a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. “Jim” was the second child and only son of James Edwin and Rosetta May (Orr) Neyhard. He married Jeannie Oliverson, also from Chanute, on September 16, 1965, in Santa Monica, California.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Schooley (Howard), as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; son, Timothy (Julie); grandchildren Fred and Jena; sister, Ann Johnson; brother-in-law, Howard Schooley, and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was well loved by all who knew him for his easy-going manner and terrific sense of humor. As an only son, he spent many hours helping his dad on the farm. He was a longtime member of The Teamsters Union, retiring at age 57. Since that time, he lived in both south Texas and Kansas City. In his younger years Jim excelled at water sports. More recently Jim enjoyed playing golf whenever and wherever he could.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Thursday, September 22, from 5 until 8 pm at “The Park Place,” 160 English Landing Drive, Parkville, MO. Donations may be made to your favorite charity or to Harbor Hospice, 4911 Arrowhead, Suite 101, Independence, MO 64055. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers who helped Jeannie care for Jim during his final days and hours.
