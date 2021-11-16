Golda Mae Alford Taylor Washburn, 91, passed away on November 12, 2021.
Golda Mae was born on May 19, 1930 east of Chanute, Kansas to James Henry Alford and Minnie (McCollough) Alford.
She graduated from Chanute High School in 1947.
She was a member of First Christian Church, Chanute and sang in choir and attended Christian Endeavor in 1940s.
Golda Mae was a Life Member of VFW Auxiliary, also member of American Legion Aux., Chanute Senior Citizens, serving as past president. She was also Past President of the First Christian Church Women’s Fellowship, past president of Fairfield PTA, former member of Chanute Bit and Spur Saddle Club, and 4-H clubs, Red Hats and Mother’s Club.
She married Frederick R. Taylor May 1950 in Chanute, Kansas. They were divorced in December 1982.
Of this marriage they had 3 children, Larry J. Taylor, Kathryn E. Taylor, Rick L. Taylor.
Golda married Roscoe Richter, October 1989 in Topeka, Kansas and moved to Texas 1994. Golda moved to Chanute 2006. She married Herbert Washburn October 19, 2013 in Chanute.
Golda Mae always worked outside the home as well as being homemaker, she worked several years for banks, CPA’s and retired from Kansas Corporation Commission, Legal Division, Topeka, Kansas in 1991.
She volunteered at Snack Shop NMRMC and also Red Cross Ladies at the hospital.
Survivors include her children Larry (Karen) Taylor, Garden City, KS, Kathryn Taylor, Chanute, Rick Taylor, Chanute, grandson Chris (Felicia) Taylor Pocasset, OK, great grandsons Tripp and Drey Taylor, step son Wayne (Nancy) Washburn, Lee Summit, MO and Dale (Gayle) Washburn, Kimberly City, MO, sister in law Opal Alford, Augusta, KS. Step-grandchildren (4) and (3) step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Melvin Alford, second husband, Roscoe Richter, infant sister Myrtle Alford and husband Herbert E. Washburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life will occur at the First Christian Church in Chanute on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Leanna Cemetery. Masks are respectfully encouraged. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
