Leona May Abbott 1966-2023

Leona May Abbott, 57, of Neodesha passed away at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City. Leona was born on March 14, 1966, in Greeley, Colorado, the daughter of Leonard and Carolyn (Bockover) Cox.
Leona grew up in Toronto, Kansas and graduated from Yates Center High School in 1985. On May 3, 2014, Leona married the love of her life Dennis Abbott.
Leona loved animals, and she really enjoyed going on walks with them. She also loved going to flea markets with Dennis, playing pool, and watching crime shows and wrestling on television.
Leona will always be remembered as a woman that loved her family and as a lover of country music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Leona is survived by her husband Dennis Abbott, daughter Melissa Bever, three sisters: Brenda, Debbie, and Susie, her brother Tim, step-brother Rex, and her uncles Rick and Richard Bockover.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Countryside Funeral Home to help with the family with final expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.