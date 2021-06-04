Wanda Beverly (Byers) Hohnsbehn, 88, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. She was born November 1, 1932 in Texas but grew up in Chanute, Kansas. After graduating from Chanute High School (1950) and Neosho County Community College (1952), she went to Idaho and worked in the medical office of a paper mill. From Idaho, Wanda moved to the Wilmington, North Carolina area in 1959. After earning an Associate Degree in Chemistry in 1975, she began working at Carolina Power and Light (CP&L) Company’s Nuclear Power Plant. Wanda retired from Progress Energy (formerly CP&L) in 1999. After retirement, she relocated to Fuquay-Varina, NC in 2010 to be near her son and his family.
To engage her mind outside of work, Wanda immersed herself in mystery novels and shows.
When she was not solving mysteries, she enjoyed attending theatrical plays at Thalian Hall and UNC Wilmington. To reacquaint herself with the natural world, her hobbies included photography and birdwatching. Striving to stay active, she was a member of a bowling league for a number of years. Wanda’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and neighbors reminiscing about life, movies and books. Wanda is survived by her son, Arthur (Sheila) Hohnsbehn and grandson, Tyler Hohnsbehn, of Garner, NC. She also leaves behind one sister, Nancy (Lloyd) Drybread of Chanute, KS and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edwin Byers and Dorothy Gibbs Byers, and four siblings, Arthur Byers, Dean Byers, Carol Larkin, and Connie Harlow.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay-Varina for providing excellent, compassionate care for the decade that Wanda resided with them.
An inurnment service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 am at Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wake County Habitat for Humanity, 2420 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604 or Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
