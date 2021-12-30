Sherryl Earlene Wincle, 75, of Benedict, KS passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO.
She was born on October 1, 1946 in Neodesha, to Earl and Lorene (Powell) Parsons. Sherryl grew up in Benedict and attended Benedict High School and later Altoona-Midway High School. She met her husband, Jerry, in 1972 and they officially married in 1989 in Sequoia County, Oklahoma. From this union came their two children. Sherryl so enjoyed her family, making quilts, painting, and spending time with her grandsons creating the best memories.
Sherryl is survived by her husband, Jerry, of the home, her children Charity (Bruce) Wood and Earl (Becky) Wincle, grandsons Logan and Laeson, a brother Gregory Parsons, her sister-in-law Loretta Parsons, her nieces Maria and Shawna and a nephew Daniel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Roger Parsons, a sister Rita Parsons and a daughter Trisha Wincle.
Cremation has been requested and a visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4 from 6-8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Fredonia.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th St., PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736.
