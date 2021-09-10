Theron L Collum, 89, of Humboldt passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Neosho Regional Hospital with his loving family by his side. Theron was born August 13, 1932, in Mulberry, Arkansas, the son of William and Audra (O’Rear) Collum.
Theron spent some of his childhood years in Arkansas but in later childhood moved to Ulysses Kansas. At the age of 16 he quit school and began working for Cities Service Gas Company (Williams Pipeline, Southern Star) in the natural gas fields of western Kansas and Oklahoma where he remained for the remainder of his working career. After many moves Theron returned to Humboldt in 1978 where remained for most of the rest of his life. When he wasn’t busy working Theron enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and playing poker. His biggest passion in life was spending time with children and grandchildren.
On March 26, 1956, Theron married Betty Reno in Humboldt, they were married for 36 years until her passing on August 8, 1991. On October 4, 1994 Theron married Janet Suszek in Miami, Oklahoma.
Theron is survived by:
His wife, Janet Collum; Three sons: Theron Collum I, and spouse, Heather Jones, of Humboldt, KS, Tim Collum and spouse, Kiley McKee, of St George, UT
Levi Collum Daytona Beach, Florida; Four daughters: Teresa Thornhill and her husband, Larry Thornhill, of Richmond, KS, Janice Achor and spouse, Steve Cox, of Petrolia, KS, Debi Griffith of Emporia, KS, Sharon Weeks and husband, Mike Weeks, of Iola, KS; Three stepsons: Gary Gilespie and his wife, Rose, of Kansas City, MO, Scott Gillespie and his wife, Cyndi, of Clinton, MO, Brice Gillespie of Clinton, MO; Eight Grandchildren; Two Great-grandchildren; 17 stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Theron was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, Betty, stepdaughter Betty Tilley, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Jesse, Vernon, Eldon, and William.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist church in Humboldt, KS on Sept. 26, 2021, followed by a private family service at Mount Hope cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to the Boy Scouts Troop 71 (Chanute, Kansas) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysideefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute Ks, 66720.
