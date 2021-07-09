Mrs. Karen L. Pervin, Chanute Kansas, passed away on July 9, 2021 at home, at the age of 78.
Karen was brought into this world by her parents, Carl and Lucille Eide, on July 13, 1942 in Pilot Mound Township, Fillmore County, Minnesota.
In 1960, she married her High School sweetheart, Bradford Frank Pervin and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Karen went to John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Brad and Karen have three children, Dawn Lavonne Pervin, Troyonne Frank (Robyn) Pervin and Ty Carl (Tearsa) Pervin. Karen will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Kirsten Pervin, Ashleigh (Scott) Groe, Amy (Chet) Hunt, Craig Pervin, Brenna Pervin, Jay Pervin, and 5 great-grandchildren Karma Gonzalez, Serenity Gonzalez, Myla Groe, Greyson Hunt, Owen Groe and Rowen Hunt. Siblings, Carmen Odegarden of Rochester, Darwyn (Bonnie) Eide of St. Charles, Dale (Connie) Eide of Rochester and Karla (Don) Glynn of Jacksonville, FL. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lucille Eide, husband Brad, sisters VirginiaTeigen and Marge Fix, brother Curt Eide and granddaughter Ashley Gonzalez.
Karen worked for US West Direct in Denver, Colorado for several years where she retired so her and Brad could travel and enjoy life. The passion she had for her grandchildren was endless with love and motivation.
Karen’s life will always be cherished and remembered. Memorials are suggested to Lewy Body Dementia Association and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Cremation has been requested.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
