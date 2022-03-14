Karen Jane Showalter, 57, of Erie, died at 7:17 pm Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home in Erie.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Erie Federated Church with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. Inurnment will be in East Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 am until 8 pm Friday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie. Memorials are suggested to the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
