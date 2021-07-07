Audra Darlene White, 93, of Chanute passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Guest Home Estates. Darlene was born on December 17, 1927 in Caney, KS the daughter of John Glenn and Audra Elizabeth (Mitchell) Stephens.
Darlene was a graduate of Caney High School. On September 17, 1947 in Coffeyville, KS Darlene married Max Donald White. Darlene and Max were married for 42 years until his death in December of 1989.
Darlene is survived by:
Three Children:
Paul D. White of Houston, TX, Lori Addington of Fairway, KS, Dede Gourd of Huntersville, NC; 2 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Max, and a brother.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 am at Fort Scott National Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Kindred Care Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.