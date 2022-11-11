Marjorie L. Hobbs, 92, of Buffalo, Kansas passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Morningstar Care Home in Fredonia, Kansas.
Marjorie Louise Hobbs was born October 13, 1930 in Chanute, Kansas the daughter of Clarence Eugene Greve and Louise (Frederick) Greve. She grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1947.
On August 7, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute she was united in marriage to Virgil G. Hobbs. He preceded her in death February 13, 2000.
Marjorie was very faithful going to Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church several times a week. She also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. She was involved in the family farming operation and was a hard working farmers wife and homemaker.
Marjorie will be remembered for her sweet corn patch since 1980 where she would give away the corn to neighbors, family and friends. She also would build birdhouses and foot stools. She had made over 100 foot stools and had given many to friends all over the area.
She was member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Altar Society, Fredonia Promenaders Square Dance Club and was involved in 4-H when her children were younger.
Survivors include her sons, Randal Hobbs and his wife, Irene, of Fredonia, Clyde Hobbs and his wife, Kimberly, of Lucas, Texas, Chester Hobbs and his wife, Dana, of Buffalo, sister, Ilene McCoy and her husband, Gerald, of Shawnee, 5 grandchildren, Camden Hobbs, Austin Hobbs, Jennifer Honey, Sheila Hobbs, and Kara Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, Wayne Greve, Robert Greve, Richard Greve and Merle Greve.
The family received friends from 5 pm until 7 pm Tuesday, November 8 at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th, Fredonia.
Reciting of the Rosary was held 9:30 am Wednesday, November 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 428 North 12th Street, Fredonia.
Mass of Christian Burial followed the Rosary at 10 am at the church with Father Stuart Smeltzer and Father Jeremy Huser concelebrants.
The Rite of Committal was to be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, near Roper.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to the Marjorie Hobbs Nursing Scholarship Fund and they may be left or mailed to the funeral home.
