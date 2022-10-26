Ann Louise Ferguson, 76, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 peacefully at her home. She was born on September 25, 1946 in Iola, Kansas to Arthur and Ella (Pilgrim) Gaughan.
Ann grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School, the Class of ’64. After high school, she married her first husband, Billy Keenan in 1966. They moved to Kansas City and together had one son, Michael. They later divorced.
In 1978, Ann married Amos Ferguson. A short while after they married, in 1981, they found themselves back in the Chanute area to help out on the family farm. Ann took over for her mother after Ella’s passing in 1997. Ann did her fair share of hard work, in any industry. She was most known in the community for her bookkeeping and tax preparation business – Books by Ann, from which she never truly retired. She served as the treasurer for the Pioneer Greenwood Cemetery as well that her son and family still care for. By far, however, her favorite position she ever held was that of Grandma. Her grandbabies were her world.
Ann is survived by: Her son Michael and his wife Virginia of Chanute; a step-son, Stephan (Angela) Ferguson; two granddaughters, Maggie and Mika Keenan; several cousins; many “adopted” and “bonus” children and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ella; two uncles, Glenn and Earl Pilgrim; her first husband Billy Keenan; and her husband Amos.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
