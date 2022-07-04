Rita Noland, 68, passed away peacefully June 3, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born in Neodesha, Kansas to John Barney and Viola Seller on November, 18 1953.
Rita was truly a special woman to those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and grandmother (perhaps her most cherished role!). Rita was kind, thoughtful, selfless and fiercely strong. Her greatest accomplishment was raising two incredible boys. Rita had an intense passion for the Chiefs, which has been deeply ingrained in her boys and their families.
She is preceded in death by John Barney (father) and Donald Waldron (stepfather).
Rita is survived by her children Nick Noland and Nash Noland; her daughters-in-law Brittany Noland and Lesley Noland; her grandchildren Brody Noland and Bristol Noland; her mother Viola Waldron; her sister Gloria Ratliff; and a loving extended family. As per Rita’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, July 10 at 11 am at Dalton’s Back 9 in Chanute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.