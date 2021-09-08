Nancy “Kay” Faulkner, 73, of Chanute, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Cherryvale Nursing and Rehab Center in Cherryvale, KS.
Kay was born on November 7, 1947, in Chanute, KS to Everett S. Faulkner and Lorena A. Faulkner. She spent her entire life in Chanute and attended school in town, graduating from Chanute High School. For many years she was employed by Neosho County Community College in the housekeeping department and also cleaned many friends and neighbors’ homes.
Kay was also a member of Grant Avenue Baptist Church, where she attended with her parents. Her one true love in life was her cats, as well as, getting in her car and going wherever the road took her that day. Kay was a very special, unique, little woman that was known and loved by her many friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial scattering of her ashes will be done at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Castaways Animal Shelter and Sanctuary and may be left or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented