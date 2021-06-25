Bob L. Cully, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Chanute. Bob was born May 30, 1930 in Shattuck, OK the son of Charles and Naomi (Harrell) Cully.
Bob married Velva J. Chapman in July 1949. They divorced in 1959. In 1960, Bob married Madonna Reinert Kmiecik. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Bob retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1986 after 38 years of service. On December 7, 1954 Bob entered the U.S. Army and received his honorable discharge after serving overseas on November 21, 1956. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.
Bob is survived by:
Sons: Brian Cully and wife, Sandra, of Hutchinson, KS, Brent Cully and wife, Jacque, of Hutchinson, KS, Martin Cully and fiance Laurie Juaire of Chanute, KS, Victor Kmiecik and wife, Nancy, of Buffalo, KS, John Kmiecik of Louisiana; Daughter in Law: Annette Cully of Hutchinson, KS; 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Granchildren including Dylan Ecton.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Madonna, and son Brad Cully.
Cremation has been requested with a memorial service being held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute. Inurnment will follow later at the Fort Scott National Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to either the Wounded Warriors Project or the Veterans Honor Flight and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
