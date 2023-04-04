Laura Kustanborter, 51 of Chanute, Kansas, was greeted by her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 1, 2023, to join Him in Heaven. A place Laura had longed for, and in a Savior, she had put her faith and trust in. Her battle with cancer was finished, her pain and suffering ended, and her everlasting life began.
What a glorious reunion for Laura and her loved ones that were waiting for her.
Through Laura’s battle with cancer, her faith was strong, she remained full of hope and had a peace that surpassed all understanding. She continued to rejoice in the Lord, praise Him and talk to Him and was courageous, knowing she was never alone, and one day the Lord would carry her home.
Laura was born on August 29, 1971, to Jerry F. and Lynne Rose (Garrison) Kustanborter. She attended and graduated from Chanute Senior High School with the Class of 1989.
Laura loved a walk on the beach with the wind in her hair, antique shopping, auctions, baking, gardening, or simply just being at ease reading a book, but most of all she loved being a mom. Laura cherished every moment of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. They were her pride and joy in every aspect, and she could not have been more proud of her family.
She is survived by her children: Devon Conner and fiancé Nicole Nease, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Cody Conner of Winter Park Colorado, Ty Sellman of Wichita, Sydney Houk and Jacob Ellison of Chanute, and Sadie Houk of Thayer; her brothers, Jerry Kustanborter and his wife, Lynn, of Chanute, and Darrell Kustanborter of Independence; her grandchildren,; Bryer Hutton, Hudson Ellison, and Liam Wehmeyer; her aunt Judy Whitworth; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Chester and Mary Kustanborter, and her aunt Kathy Kustanborter.
Laura lit up a room when she walked in, her love for her Lord and Savior will continue to impact each person that was honored to have known and loved Laura.
Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Church of Chanute, or Harvest Baptist Church of Iola, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be held on April 6, 2023, from 5 pm to 7pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on April 7, 2023, at 11 am at the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
