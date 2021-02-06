Frances Maxine Gates, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Maxine was born on January 1, 1927 in Burlington, Kansas the daughter of Jacob A. Decker and Catherine Dempsey Decker.
She was united in marriage to Floyd E. Gates on June 2, 1947 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, Kansas. Maxine and Floyd were married for over 60 years until his death on October 2, 2007. Maxine’s life’s work was taking care of their home and raising their family.
A member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Maxine volunteered as much time as she could to the church. She also worked part time at Truitt’s Florist Shop for approximately 20 years. She enjoyed quilting and making quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, the larger the family gathering the more she enjoyed making the meal. She and a daughter-in-law compiled a family cookbook with some of her favorite recipes. Most of all she enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Maxine is survived by:
Four sons: Dan Gates and wife, Mary, of Lawrence, Kansas, Darrell Gates and wife, Gayle, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Don Gates of Lawrence, Kansas, Dennis Gates and wife, Tamera, of Wichita, Kansas; Siblings: Anna Laws of Union City, Tennessee, Jim Decker and wife, Barbara, of Topeka, Kansas; Nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd, granddaughter Debra Gates Lewis and siblings Garland Decker, Mary Alexander, Leo Decker and Floyd Decker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Chanute. Rosary will be recited at 10 am. Masks are required. Services will be livestreamed via St. Patrick’s Facebook and YouTube. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to either St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or The Believe Bag Project founded by granddaughter Debra, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at; www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
