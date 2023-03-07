Duane Vincent Clum, one of four sons born to Walter D. and Velda L. Clum, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Duane spent his formative years in Humboldt, Kansas, and was a graduate of Humboldt High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Kansas State University and both a masters and an education specialist from Pittsburg State University. Duane’s teaching career began at East Topeka Junior High School, but the majority of his professional career (29 ½ years) was at Neosho County Community College where he served in the classroom and in administration, retiring as Dean of Continuing Education and Community Service.
Duane’s life of service was not only through his chosen profession, he completed a six-year commitment to the Kansas National Guard and was a volunteer within the community. An active member of the Chanute Kiwanis Club for 46 years, Duane was honored as a distinguished club president, recognized for 34 years perfect attendance, and named a George F. Hixon fellow. He served on the boards at Cherry Street Youth Center and at Neosho County Red Cross. In support of Red Cross programs, Duane was a 17-gallon blood donor and an emergency response volunteer, working disasters within Neosho County and responding nationally to tropical storm Allison and hurricanes Katrina and Rita. In conjunction with his membership at First United Methodist Church of Chanute, he served on the administrative council, the board of trustees, and on the finance and estate committees. He also participated on 15 mission work projects, including two in Honduras.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lyle E. and Dwight R. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte, daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Matthew Brillhart, granddaughters Hadley and Ivy, and brother Arnold N. Cremation has been requested with no services planned. Memorials have been suggested to First United Methodist Church of Chanute or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
