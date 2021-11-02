Debbie Kay (Shultz) Tallman, 66, of Wellington, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Blackwell Regional Hospital in Blackwell, OK, due to cardiac arrest. She was born April 3, 1955 to Lawrence and Louise (Baughn) Shultz in Fredonia. Debbie grew up in Neodesha, where she was educated and graduated from high school in 1973. During her high school years, she began studying the Bible and after graduating, dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Jan. 13, 1974.
Shortly thereafter, Debbie moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where she was employed at the ski resort.
After returning to her home in Kansas she met and married Kenneth Tallman on May 12, 1976 and settled in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Debbie was blessed with a baby daughte, Rebekah Jill on Oct. 12, 1977. She and Kenneth were divorced in March 1979. After her divorce Debbie and Becky moved to Wellington, where she worked for SRS for a period of time and later went to massage and reflexology school, which she made her career. She enjoyed her work because she felt like it really helped her patients. Debbie was a happy and giving person who loved her family and helped people whenever she could. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her sister Joann. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Albert (Buzz) Shultz, brother-in-law Jerry Morgan, brother-in-law Duane Schoonover, sister-in-law Shirley Shultz. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca and husband, Caleb; grandchildren Estin, Adalin and Thairin; sisters Sheila Morgan, Joann Schoonover; and brothers Larry and Phyllis Shultz, Marvin Shultz and Randall and Pauline Shultz; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Debbie will be help via Zoom videoconference, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Zoom meeting ID: 841 4177 1436 Passcode: 8000
