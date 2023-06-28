LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Anthony Wayne Gaona, 6 months old, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023.
He is survived by his parents, Carlos and Bridgette Gaona; a sister, Victoria Gaona; grandparents, Wayne and Tracy Gilmore of Parsons and Donnie and Melanie Behler of Ellenton, Florida; and many other friends and family.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wall Family Center, 2605 Main, Parsons.
The family suggests memorials to the Curious Minds Discovery Zone and these may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS, 67357.
