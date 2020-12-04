Death notice: Arthur “Bud” Lester Dec 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur “Bud” Lester, 77, of Chanute, passed away at 10:32 am Friday, Dec. 04, 2020. Further obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituary Arrangement Detail Newspapers Arthur Lester Funeral Home Funeral Erie Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Sat., Sun., Dec. 5-6, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 victim seemed larger than lifeAndy Babcock 1973-2020Deborah “Debbie” Diane Solomon 1953-2020Community rallies to support popular KINZ Radio voiceRoss safe company to assemble and ship from ChanuteEdward Sprague, Sr. 1950-2020Two mum on county mask mandateChristina Watteyne 1944-2020Jessica Lynn Almond 1986-2020David Gaskins 1955-2020 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
