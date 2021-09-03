M. Darlene (Hoppas) Beard, 89, of Erie, died at 3:15 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab Center in Pittsburg.
She was born on July 28, 1932, at Colby, Kansas to Raymond and Mable (Odle) Hoppas. Darlene lived in various places as a child before the family settled in Erie where she attended Erie schools and graduated from Erie High School in 1950.
She moved to California where she worked as a dental assistant. She lived in various places in the western part of the country while her husband worked in the Petroleum industry. Darlene was a homemaker and lived at Bakersfield and Camarillo in California before moving back to Erie. Darlene enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing bridge, and visiting family. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Erie and attended Christian churches in Bakersfield and Camarillo. She was also a member of the Petroleum Wives Club.
She and Jay K. Beard were married on May 13, 1951, at the Federated Church in Erie. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2019.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Shaila Beard, of San Jose, CA; two grandchildren, Erik Swendseid and Keri Newbrough; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Laney, Adelaide, Mayce, and Roxie; her son-in-law Chris Swendseid of Henderson, NV; her brother Leroy Hoppas of Erie. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Swendseid and her sister-in-law Lavon Hoppas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 pm Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left www.wallfuneralservices.com
